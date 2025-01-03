Natrona County Road Report: Mostly Dry, Slick in Spots (1/3/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Today will generally be a good day for traveling. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, with a few areas experiencing some slick spots and strong wind conditions, including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Slick in Spots

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Dry with Strong Winds

The National Weather Service is reporting that the forecast for today will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature hovering around 38°.

Get our free mobile app

18 Departed Casper Eastridge Mall Stores That You Probably Still Miss