Natrona County Road Report: Mostly Dry, Slick in Spots (1/3/25)
Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
Today will generally be a good day for traveling. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, with a few areas experiencing some slick spots and strong wind conditions, including:
- WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Slick in Spots
- WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots
- WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Dry with Strong Winds
The National Weather Service is reporting that the forecast for today will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature hovering around 38°.
