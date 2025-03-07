Natrona County Road Report: Multiple Slick Areas & Closures (3/7/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas in and around the city are wet and slick in spots with blowing snow. A couple of areas are reporting "No Unnecessary Travel", including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Fog, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow

Road closures include:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

District 2 (Central) - I25: Stalled semi truck, Right lane blocked between Casper and Glenrock at milepost 181, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 2 (Central) - WY220: Stalled vehicle, Travel lane blocked near Casper at milepost 106, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions

As of March 07 at 05:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 5 to 7 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions

As of March 07 at 05:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting wet and slick conditions, but also black ice near the Colorado border. Most of the roads around the state are currently closed, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest and Kaycee.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Light snow, with an additional accumulations up to 1", will continue across areas between Casper and Kemmerer. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal, with lows dropping into the single digits/teens tonight as clouds clear out.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler, with snow showers likely and fog. The high will hover around 29°, with the low this evening estimated around 15°.

