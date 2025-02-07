Natrona County Road Report: Multiple Slick Areas With Limited Visibility (2/7/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect until 11:00 pm this evening. This "Hazardous Weather Outlook" is for most of Western and Central Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas in around the city are slick in spots, with some areas also reporting limited visibility and fog. Extra caution should be taken.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry and clear, with a few areas reporting slick areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Travel will be impacted across western Wyoming today as a winter storm continues to bring heavy snow and gusty winds. Gusty winds can also be expected across much of the state today with the strongest winds being late this morning through late this afternoon #wywx

For the latest on road impacts: https://map.wyoroad.info/wtimap/index.html #wyoroad

Temperatures in Casper is expected to be colder and windy, with chances of snow and rain. The high today will hover around 53° with the low this evening estimated around 13°.

