Natrona County Road Report: Perfect Travel Conditions Throughout the Weekend (12/20/24)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

This is the perfect day for travel, especially as far as weather conditions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that today (Friday, December 20th, 2024), throughout the entire weekend and Monday morning (December 23rd, 2024), roads will be dry with minimal impacts expected. General caution advised.

WYDOT is warning of some high winds through the early morning hours and lasting through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service is reporting that the forecast for today will be mostly sunny and breezy with the high hovering around 53°. Expect these uncharacteristically warm December temperatures to average in the mid to high fifties throughout the entire weekend.

WYDOT also issued a warning for local drivers that stated:

Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.

