Natrona County Road Report: Pristine Travel Conditions, Some Wind (1/14/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city.

Traveling along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 this morning is also clear, with only a few areas of strong wind and a couple slick spots, which include:

Chugwater: Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater - Strong Winds

Chugwater: Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34 - Strong Winds

Chugwater: Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland - Strong Winds

Midwest: Between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd and Exit 227, WY 387 - Slick in Spots

Midwest: Between Exit 227, WY 387 and Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd - Slick in Spots

Buffalo: Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo - Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT, including current road restrictions:

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting it will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 30°. Tonight it will be mostly clear, with a low around 19°. It will be breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

