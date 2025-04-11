Natrona County Road Report: Record High Temps Expected (4/11/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear throughout the state. There is one road closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Record high temperatures are likely for many areas today. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will also be in place, from Kemmerer to Casper, where wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will coincide with RH values below 15%.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and clear. The high will hover around 81°, with the low this evening estimated around 47°.

