Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with a few areas reporting "Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall", including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Scattered Snow & Rain Expected (4/1/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting multiple wet conditions, as well as a few closures:

District 1- I25: The Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Cheyenne at milepost 4.

District 1- I80: Road damage, Right lane blocked WESTBOUND near Walcott Jct at milepost 235, Expect delays.

DIstrict 1 - I80: Crash, Left lane blocked EASTBOUND near Elk Mountain at milepost 243, Expect delays.

Natrona County Road Report: Scattered Snow & Rain Expected (4/1/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Natrona County Road Report: Scattered Snow & Rain Expected (4/1/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The spring storm continues to push through today. Snow will persist over the western mountains today, with increasing snow for the Bighorn Mountains. Snow showers and snow bands will be possible again for the lower elevations this afternoon and evening, though likely won't be as strong as yesterday.

Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. Expect windy and rainy conditions with a 50% chance of scattered snow showers. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph to b e expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The high will hover around 45°, with the low this evening estimated around 29°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke