Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting areas in and around Casper are slick in spots with blowing snow.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Scattered Snow Showers & Extreme Winds (1/24/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 has multiple areas that reporting "Extreme Blow Over Risks" with some closures, including:

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Natrona County Road Report: Scattered Snow Showers & Extreme Winds (1/24/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

A cold front sweeps through today. The chance of snow occurs for most locations, with lower elevations generally 0.5 to 1.5 inches by sunrise Saturday. Higher amounts are likely for favored upslope locations, like Casper and Lander. Snow lingers longest (into Saturday) for Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties.

Temperatures are estimated to hover around the twenties with breezy conditions and scattered snow showers. The high will be around 28° and the low estimated around 8°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke