Natrona County Road Report: Slick in Multiple Areas (1/6/25)
Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
Today will generally be a good day for traveling. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, with multiple areas experiencing some slick spots, including:
- Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Slick in Spots
- Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Slick in Spots
- US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper: Slick in Spots
- WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots with Snowfall
The National Weather Service is reporting "Hazardous Weather Conditions" through most of Western and Central Wyoming. The forecast for today calls for partly sunny skies, then scattered snow showers. The high temperature will hover around 16°, with a low of 9°.
