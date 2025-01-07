Natrona County Road Report: Slick in Spots with Limited Visibility (1/7/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The WYDOT District 2 Facebook page shared a post earlier this morning that stated:

Expect slick spots with possible black ice and snowfall all highways in eastern Wyoming this morning.

Check Wyoming road conditions anytime at wyoroad.info.

Here are the updated road conditions for today from the Wyoming Department of Transportation:

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting "Hazardous Weather Conditions" through most of Western and Central Wyoming. The forecast for today calls for partly sunny skies, with light snow showers possible. The high temperature for the day will hover around 19°, with a low of 7°.

If you're traveling along Interstate 25 this morning, be aware that the posted speed limit has been adjusted to 55 miles per hour due to the current road conditions.

