Natrona County Road Report: Slick Roads Conditions Locally & Throughout the State (2/19/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting slick conditions with blowing snow in and around the city. Please exercise caution during your travels.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly slick road conditions. There was also an accident that is effecting traffic:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, Left lane blocked between Walcott Jct and Elk Mountain at milepost 237, Expect delays.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

A bit warmer today for most across the area with ample sunshine through the morning hours. Increasing clouds west of the Divide in the afternoon with increasing snow chances after sunset and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures in Casper will be slightly warmer today, but still cold. It will be mostly sunny today, with a slight 20% light snow showers. The high will hover around 24° with the low this evening estimated around a chilly 10°.

