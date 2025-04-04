Natrona County Road Report: Slick & Wet With Snowfall (4/4/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas that are wet and slick in spots with snowfall. A few areas are reporting "No Unnecessary Travel", including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova

WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting multiple areas with wet and slick conditions. If your traveling around the Cheyenne, be aware of black ice.

There is also one closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, All lanes blocked EASTBOUND between Wamsutter and Rawlins at milepost 190.5, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Snow will continue for portions of the area, mainly through this morning. Temperatures will be cooler today as a result of a cold front and cloud cover. Warmer temperatures are on the way, however, with a warm-up expected starting this weekend, continuing into next week.

Temperatures in Casper will be colder today and tonight. The high will hover around 34°, with the low this evening estimated around 20°.

