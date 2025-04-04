Natrona County Road Report: Slick &#038; Wet With Snowfall (4/4/25)

Natrona County Road Report: Slick & Wet With Snowfall (4/4/25)

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas that are wet and slick in spots with snowfall. A few areas are reporting "No Unnecessary Travel", including:

  • WY 220 -  Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova
  • WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487
  • WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper 

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Wyoming Department of Transportation
loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting multiple areas with wet and slick conditions. If your traveling around the Cheyenne, be aware of black ice.

There is also one closure:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, All lanes blocked EASTBOUND between Wamsutter and Rawlins at milepost 190.5, Be prepared to stop, expect delays. 
Wyoming Department of Transportation
loading...
104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Snow will continue for portions of the area, mainly through this morning. Temperatures will be cooler today as a result of a cold front and cloud cover. Warmer temperatures are on the way, however, with a warm-up expected starting this weekend, continuing into next week.

Temperatures in Casper will be colder today and tonight. The high will hover around 34°, with the low this evening estimated around 20°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM