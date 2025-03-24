Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Spring is upon us and warm, summer-like temperatures are in our future for this week.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but strong winds in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Strong Winds, but Warm Temps (3/21/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly dry conditions, but much stronger winds throughout the state. Multiple areas are reporting "Extreme Blow Over Risk" in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There is also one closures:

I80: Crash, Right lane blocked WESTBOUND near Rawlins at milepost 220, Expect delays.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures continue to trend up today. Outside a few lingering showers over northwest Wyoming this morning, dry conditions are expected today. Gusty winds also continue through today.

Temperatures in Casper will be slightly warmer today, but very windy. The high will hover around 48°, with the low this evening estimated around 37°.

