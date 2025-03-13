Natrona County Road Report: Strong Winds Return (3/13/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Starting tomorrow morning, we will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but with strong winds in and around the city. There is also one closure and one area reporting slick conditions:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting strong winds in multiple areas, including Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest and Kaycee.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The weather takes an active turn today as rain and snow showers spread across western Wyoming. Wind will be the main concern across central and southern areas, though a few showers are likely east of the Divide late in the day. A cold front approaches Wyoming tonight, bringing strong wind and snow chances to most areas Friday morning.

Temperatures in Casper continue to be unseasonably warm, until tonight when there will be a chance of rain and snow. The high will hover around 61°, with the low this evening estimated around 33°.

