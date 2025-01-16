Natrona County Road Report: Strong Winds Return Before the Arctic Storm (1/16/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions with strong winds expected in numerous areas throughout the city.

Traveling along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 this morning is also clear, with multiple areas reporting strong winds:

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Strong Winds

Casper - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Dry with Strong Winds

Midwest - Between Exit 227, WY 387 and Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd: Dry with Strong Winds

Kaycee - Between Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd and Kaycee: Dry with Strong Winds

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT, including current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Strong Winds Return Before the Artic Storm (1/16/25)

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page stated:

Temperatures today will be the warmest in the next 7 days. Gusty winds will be more widespread for areas east of the Divide, in response to an approaching arctic front. This front will reach northern portions by Thursday night, with snow and bitter cold temperatures following behind the front through the day Friday.

The high today will hover around 44°, with the low estimated at 27°.

