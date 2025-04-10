Natrona County Road Report: Sunny and Clear Conditions (4/10/25)

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Wyoming Department of Transportation
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear throughout the state. There is one road closure:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.
Wyoming Department of Transportation
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Dry and warm conditions will be in place across the area again today. Winds will generally be light, with high clouds over the area through the day.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and clear. The high will hover around 69°, with the low this evening estimated around 40°.

