Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas in and around Casper are clear and dry, with one area reporting slick conditions:

WY251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Sunny Skies and Light Wind (1/27/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly clear. A couple of area are reporting strong winds, with two other areas being slick in spots. including:

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Strong Winds

Midwest - Between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd and Exit 227, WY 387: Slick in Spots

Midwest - Between Exit 227, WY 387 and Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd: Slick in Spots

Natrona County Road Report: Sunny Skies and Light Wind (1/27/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Inversions and cold temperatures persist in the Wind River and Green River Basins, near to above normal temperatures are expected elsewhere. Dry weather is expected through at least most of Friday.

Temperatures are continuing to rise slightly. The high today will hover around 39° with the low estimated around 18°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke