Natrona County Road Report: Use Caution, Extremely Slick Conditions (2/11/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas in around the city are slick, with blowing snow and chances of more snowfall.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also slick in spots with snowfall, pretty much everywhere around the state this morning.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Colder temperatures expected today with periodic light snow showers across the area. Relatively light winds and cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening hours as well.

Temperatures in Casper is expected to be mostly cloudy and cold, with a chance of more snow showers. The high today will hover around 16° with the low this evening estimated around 3°.

