Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The speed limit on I-25 has been reduced to 50 mph this morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet and slick conditions with snowfall. Be extra careful on WY 220 as there is black ice. There are some warnings and one road closure:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick with Snowfall - No Unnecessary Travel

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Very Slick & Wet Conditions (3/19/25)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly Wet and slick conditions with snowfall throughout the state. There are also areas reporting black ice and "No Unnecessary Travel", including Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Midwest.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

On the cold side today in the wake of yesterday's cold front. Some lingering snow across Sweetwater and Natrona Counties this morning should end by midday. Dry conditions are expected otherwise today as brief high pressure passes through. Snow chances will increase across western Wyoming early Thursday morning as a quick moving weather system moves through.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler with chance for snow. The high will hover around 36°, with the low this evening estimated around 27°.

