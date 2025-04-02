Natrona County Road Report: Wet & Slick With More Snow Expected (4/2/25)

Natrona County Road Report: Wet &#038; Slick With More Snow Expected (4/2/25)

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple wet conditions in and around the city, with a few areas reporting snow and slick areas.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Wyoming Department of Transportation
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting multiple wet conditions, although most of the state roads are dry. There are also a few closures:

  • District 1 Southeast - I25: The Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Cheyenne at milepost 4.
  • District 1 Southeast - I80: Road damage, Right lane blocked WESTBOUND near Walcott Jct at milepost 235, Expect delays.
Wyoming Department of Transportation
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another day of snow showers for portions of the area. Most snow will be over the mountains, and across Johnson/Natrona Counties. Isolated snow showers are possible elsewhere. Snow comes to an end tonight. Some light snow chances occur Thursday and Friday, before a warm up starting this weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will be cold today. Expect scattered snow showers and winds gust in excess of 27 mph. The high will hover around 41°, with the low this evening estimated around 21°.

