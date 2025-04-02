Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple wet conditions in and around the city, with a few areas reporting snow and slick areas.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Wet & Slick With More Snow Expected (4/2/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting multiple wet conditions, although most of the state roads are dry. There are also a few closures:

District 1 Southeast - I25: The Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Cheyenne at milepost 4.

District 1 Southeast - I80: Road damage, Right lane blocked WESTBOUND near Walcott Jct at milepost 235, Expect delays.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another day of snow showers for portions of the area. Most snow will be over the mountains, and across Johnson/Natrona Counties. Isolated snow showers are possible elsewhere. Snow comes to an end tonight. Some light snow chances occur Thursday and Friday, before a warm up starting this weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will be cold today. Expect scattered snow showers and winds gust in excess of 27 mph. The high will hover around 41°, with the low this evening estimated around 21°.

