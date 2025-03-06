Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Winter Storm Warning" is currently in effect until Friday, March 7th, at 5:00 am.

The speed limit on Interstate-25 in Casper has been reduced to 50 mph this morning going through town.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas and around the city are wet with snowfall. Some areas are also reporting slick conditions, so be careful. There is one closing:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting wet and slick conditions, but also snowfall and fog.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

The winter storm is in full force today through tonight. Snow will be heavy at times, especially from the Upper Green River Basin to the I-25 corridor. Gusty wind will reduce visibility at times in that same area. If you must travel be sure to have winter gear and extra supplies.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler, with snow showers and patchy, blowing snow. The high will hover around 33°, with the low this evening estimated around 18°.

