Natrona County Road Report: Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Today (3/14/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Casper is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 am until 3:00 pm this afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city. There is also one closure:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly dry conditions for the morning. Strong winds in are being reported in a few areas, including Douglas, Kaycee and Buffalo.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A storm system will spread snow and wind to central and southern Wyoming today. Most of this snow will fall in the morning hours, with much of it melting as the sun comes out. Travel impacts are possible through the morning hours, especially across central Wyoming.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler with chance for snow. The high will hover around 35°, with the low this evening estimated around 25°.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page also posted a video with a caption that warned:

Area of moderate to heavy snow will move through central Wyoming through the morning. Watch for rapid changes in visibility and slick roads when you are out and about this morning.

