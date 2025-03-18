Natrona County Road Report: Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Today (3/18/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Casper is under a "Winter Weather Advisory" until noon today.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions with fog in multiple areas in and around the city. There are also one road closures:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly dry conditions. There are a few areas that reporting fog and slick spots with snowfall, including Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are also a couple of closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Crash, All lanes blocked WESTBOUND near Sheridan at milepost 1, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front brings gusty north winds and cooler temperatures today. It also brings snow east of the Divide. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will occur this morning, potentially impacting the morning commute. Snow generally decreases this afternoon, ending tonight.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler with chance for snow. The high will hover around 39°, with the low this evening estimated around 24°.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is also reporting the following about the upcoming storm:

Here is the latest on the storm today. Heaviest snow will occur this morning. Gusty north winds may reduce visibilities and impact travel, especially in the Bighorn Basin this morning and around Buffalo through today. Snow comes to an end tonight.

