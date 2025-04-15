Natrona County Road & Weather Report (4/15/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear throughout the state.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm and dry conditions today and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and 70s across western WY. Breezy conditions Wednesday may bring some elevated fire weather concerns. A sharp turn colder arrives Wednesday night with a cold front. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder Thursday, with increasing chances for snow accumulations east of the Divide.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and breezy. The high will hover around 72°, with the low this evening estimated around 43°.

