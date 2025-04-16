Natrona County Road & Weather Report (4/16/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Starting tomorrow morning, Casper will be under a "Winter Storm Warning", in effect from April 17th, 6:00 AM MDT until April 18th, 12:00 PM MDT

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

One more day of warm and windy conditions, with highs today in the 60s and 70s. A strong late-season cold front races through tonight, bringing widespread snow east of the divide Thursday and Thursday night.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and breezy. The high will hover around 72°, with the low this evening estimated around 35°.

;

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear throughout the state.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour 2025 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke