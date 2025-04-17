Natrona County Road & Weather Report (4/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Casper is currently under a "Winter Storm Warning", from now until Friday, April 18th, 12:00 PM MDT.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front will drop through Wyoming tonight into tomorrow, with gusty wind following behind it. Here is a look at forecasted maximum wind gusts for this winter weather system through late this week.

Temperatures in Casper will bring rain and patchy, blowing snow. The high will hover around 36°, with the low this evening estimated around 24°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry and clear conditions in and around the city. However, WY 251 is some fog.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry as well, with Midwest reporting strong winds and Kaycee is already seeing snowfall.

