Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cloudy With Blistering Winds (7/1/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hot temperatures this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms across much of the area. Damaging winds are possible with some of the stronger storms across northwestern Wyoming to include Yellowstone this afternoon. Hot again tomorrow with a wider spread of storm activity.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 91°. It will be breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

