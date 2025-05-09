Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: 80° Temps for the Entire Weekend (5/9/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: 80° Temps for the Entire Weekend (5/9/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today will be another warm pleasant day, with only a slight breeze in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear, but there will be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around the Cody Foothills and I-25 corridor.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and and warm with chances for possibly thunderstorms. The high today will hover around 75°, with the low this evening estimated around 47°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry around the state.

