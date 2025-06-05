Natrona County Road & Weather Report: A Pair of Road Closures Effecting Highway Travel (6/5/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

There are a couple of current road closures this morning effecting highway travel:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, all lanes blocked WESTBOUND near Laramie at milepost 312, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 2 (Central) - I25: Crash, Traffic Diverted to Exit 135 NORTHBOUND near Douglas at milepost 135, Use Exit 135.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also wet with rain throughout the majority of the state, with a Cheyenne also experiencing fog.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warming trend continues this afternoon as lingering rain showers end this morning ahead of some more isolated thunderstorm activity later in the afternoon and evening. Relatively light winds and more ample sunshine expected as well.

Showers are likely, mainly before 10:00 am. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61°. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

