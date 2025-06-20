Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Blustery & Dry Through Tomorrow (6/20/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another hot, dry, and windy day. This will result in elevated to critical fire weather conditions today through SAT. Be fire aware!!

Winds will be higher than yesterday, with frequent gusts above 40 mph across southern WY.

Isolated thunderstorms are again possible this afternoon, focusing on the northwest Parks.

It will be sunny, with a high near 93°. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

New Drive Up Coffee Shop Opening in a Familiar Location: Enter 'Bottoms Up Coffee' Gallery Credit: Bella Keith