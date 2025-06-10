Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Calm Wind, but Thunderstorms Returning (6/10/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by early afternoon. These will move from west to east, most widespread across the northern half of the area. Strong outflow winds will be the primary threat with storms today. Unsettled conditions continue on Wednesday, bringing strong thunderstorms and increased rain chances.

It will be sunny, with a high near 85°. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state as well.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

