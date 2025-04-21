Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Clear Roads With a Chance of Rain (4/21/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Similar temperatures today as it was yesterday but with stronger winds across much of the area. Some rain/snow showers this morning pushing quick to the east. Thunderstorm development possible by mid afternoon across the Bighorn Basin but no significant impacts are expected.

Temperatures in Casper will be breezy with a chance of rain showers. The high will hover around 55°, with the low this evening estimated around 33°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Clear Roads With a Chance of Showers (4/21/25)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear and dry as well throughout the state.

There is a road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

