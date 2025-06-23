Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cooling Down with Scattered Storms on the Horizon (6/23/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Milder conditions today, with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few showers are possible along the I-25 corridor. Temperatures continue to warm the rest of the week, with some strong thunderstorms possible across central WY on Tuesday.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 pm. There will also be a widespread haze after 5:00 pm. Today it will be sunny, with a high near 76°. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

New Drive Up Coffee Shop Opening in a Familiar Location: Enter 'Bottoms Up Coffee' Gallery Credit: Bella Keith