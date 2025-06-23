Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cooling Down with Scattered Storms on the Horizon (6/23/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Milder conditions today, with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few showers are possible along the I-25 corridor. Temperatures continue to warm the rest of the week, with some strong thunderstorms possible across central WY on Tuesday.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 pm. There will also be a widespread haze after 5:00 pm. Today it will be sunny, with a high near 76°. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.
There are two road closures at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.
