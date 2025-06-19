Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Elevated to Critical Fire Conditions (6/19/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Today will be hot and windy with low humidity. As a result, today begins the first day of elevated to critical fire weather conditions for the southern half of the area - BE FIRE AWARE!
There is also a low chance of isolated storms across the Bighorn Basin this afternoon. #wywx
It will be sunny, with a high near 94°. Light west southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.
There are two road closures at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.
