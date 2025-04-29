Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

High pressure returns temporarily today, bringing drier & warmer conditions. Rain and mountain snow will reach far northwestern portions this evening, spreading across northern portions as a cold front moves through the area. The front will reach the Divide by sunrise Wed.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and warmer by the afternoon. The high today will hover around 66°, with the low this evening estimated around 39°.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry, but foggy conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Extreme Fog (4/29/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting wet conditions in a few areas and also strong winds.

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Extreme Fog (4/29/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

These are Casperites Top 10 Favorite Mario Video Games Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke