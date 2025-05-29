Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Foggy with Limited Visibility Through the Morning (5/29/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm and dry conditions continue today, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Showers will be limited to higher elevations of the Winds and Tetons this afternoon. Warm and dry conditions continue into the weekend.

Expect patchy fog to continue through 9:00 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73°. Today, there will also be light and variable wind.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, with a few areas reporting foggy areas with limited visibility.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry, with a few areas reporting foggy conditions as well, including , Cheyenne, Chugwater, Kaycee and Douglas.

There is one road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

