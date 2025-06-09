Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Get Ready for 80° and Up This Week (6/9/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today, expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! The next chances for showers and thunderstorms will be Tuesday and Wednesday. There is potential for storms to become strong to severe both days with a greater chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 79°. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Temperature are expected to be in the mid 80°s all week long.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry throughout the majority of the state, although Chugwater is reporting wet conditions and rain.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

