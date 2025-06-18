Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Heatwave & Fire Hazards (6/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today it will be sunny, with a high near 84°. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

There are fire concerns beginning tomorrow and last throughout the weekend.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday. This will result in elevated to critical fire weather concerns across much of the area Thursday through Saturday, even outside of the highlighted region. Be fire aware! #wywx

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

