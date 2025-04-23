Natrona County Road & Weather Report: High Rain Probability (4/23/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cooler today with showers and high elevation snow spreading into western Wyoming. Isolated t-storms are possible this afternoon. More widespread showers spread across the area tonight.

Temperatures in Casper will be partly sunny, then chance of showers and breezy. There's a thirty percent chance of showers, mainly after 5:00 pm. The high will hover around 55°, with the low this evening estimated around 38°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear and dry as well throughout the state.

There is one road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

