Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Fog and Chance of Thunderstorms (5/27/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is advising drivers to slow down as the fog continues, minimizing visibility, stating:

Patchy Fog down to less than half of mile at times along I-25 and Hwy 20/26 in Natrona County through about 9AM before burning off with daytime heating. Drive safe!

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming also stated:

Warm again this afternoon with a bit stronger winds and increased cloud cover. Bette storm chances east of the Divide as well and more widespread by 2-3PM and through the evening hours.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm with patchy fog before 9:00 am. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, but the fog is pratty much citywide.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry as well with foggy conditions around the state.

There are no road closures at this time.

