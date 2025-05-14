Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Much Need Rain Coming (5/14/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonal temperatures back in place today, with widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Showers will continue tonight over northwestern and central portions.

There is a slight chance of showers before 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 pm. Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 63°. It will be windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with only US 20/26, between Waltman and Casper, reporting wet roads.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state, with Midwest being the only area reporting wet road conditions thus far.

There are currently no road closures.

