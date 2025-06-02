Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Rain and Cooler Temps (6/2/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cold front this morning brings cooler temperatures this afternoon with some gusty northwest to northeast winds behind it. Some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as well today, mainly east of the Divide.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected before 2:00 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, and more scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 65°. It will be breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear and dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also clear and dry throughout the majority of the state.

There are no new road closures.

