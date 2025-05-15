Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures will remain on the cool side today as northwest flow aloft continues. Showers will be widespread this afternoon and ending in the evening. Isolated lightning strikes will be possible with some of the showers.

There is a slight chance of showers between 10:00 am and noon today and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be partly sunny with a high near 59°. It will be windy with a west wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including Cheyenne, Wheatland and Chugwater.

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Rain and Thunderstorms Possible (5/15/25)

There are currently no road closures.

