Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Rain & Thunderstorms Likely (4/24/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cool day today with showers, most numerous in northern and central Wyoming, with a t-storm possible in a few locations. Snow is likely in the mountains. Showers will become less numerous Friday.

Temperatures in Casper will be wet as more rain showers are expected throughout the day and even hours. The high today will hover around 47°, with the low this evening estimated around 35°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry and clear throughout the state, but there are a few areas reporting wet spots.

There is one road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

