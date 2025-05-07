Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

5/7/2025 AM: The return of spring begins in earnest today, with highs jumping back into the 60s and 70s as skies clear during the day. Warming continues through the rest of the week, with only a very low chance for a shower along the higher terrain of NW WY.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler with rain and possibly, more snow. The high today will hover around 39°, with the low this evening estimated around 35°.

djdjdjdjd

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas with wet conditions and/or fog in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Morning Fog, but Warmer Temps (5/7/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Around the state, travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also wet with fog.

There are no road closures today thus far.

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Morning Fog, but Warmer Temps (5/7/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)