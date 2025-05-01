Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Mostly Clear With Scattered Showers (5/1/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

To ring in the first day of May, expect slightly warmer temperatures and breezy to gusty winds. There are shower and thunderstorm chances (50-70%) across Natrona and Johnson Counties and across the Wind River Mountains this afternoon. #wywx

Temperatures in Casper will see isolated rain showers, but then mostly clear. The high today will hover around 53°, with the low this evening estimated

around 33°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. WY 250, between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova, is foggy.

Around the state, travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, with Wheatland and Glendo having some wet areas.

