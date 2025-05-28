Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Much Needed Rain Continues (5/28/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming states:

A bit warmer this afternoon with increasing clouds, relatively light winds, and isolated storm chances through the evening hours.

Showers are likely today with thunderstorms also possible after 9:00 am. it will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65°. There will be a west wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. The new rainfall amounts are estimated between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions for the morning, in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry as well with wet conditions in a few areas including, Chugwater, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There is one road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

