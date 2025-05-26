Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Patchy Fog Early, But Sunny Most of the Day (5/26/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer this afternoon with only a slight breeze, ample sunshine, and very isolated rain showers/thunderstorms expected. Enjoy and remember the day!

There will be patchy fog before 8:00 am. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70°. Expect south winds 5 to 11 mph, before becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. There are a few areas reporting foggy conditions including:

WY220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova

WY220 - Between Alcova and WY 487

WY251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry as well in and around the state, but there are a few places reporting wet areas, including:

Cheyenne

Chugwater

Glendo

Wheatland

There are no road closures at this time.

