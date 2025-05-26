Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Patchy Fog Early, But Sunny Most of the Day (5/26/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Patchy Fog Early, But Sunny Most of the Day (5/26/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Patchy Fog Early, But Sunny Most of the Day (5/26/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer this afternoon with only a slight breeze, ample sunshine, and very isolated rain showers/thunderstorms expected. Enjoy and remember the day!

There will be patchy fog before 8:00 am. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70°. Expect south winds 5 to 11 mph, before becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. There are a few areas reporting foggy conditions including:

  • WY220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova
  • WY220 - Between Alcova and WY 487
  • WY251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry as well in and around the state, but there are a few places reporting wet areas, including:

  • Cheyenne
  • Chugwater
  • Glendo
  • Wheatland

There are no road closures at this time.

10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Toughest Monster Truck Tour 2025

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road and Weather Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM