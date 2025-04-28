Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A storm will impact the state today, bringing colder temperatures and gusty winds. Northern portions will have the best chances for rain, with snow occurring in the mountains. Gusty winds will be predominant over areas east of the Divide. Freezing temperatures return tonight, as skies scatter out.

Temperatures in Casper will be wet as more rain showers are expected and gusty winds. The high today will hover around 50°, with the low this evening estimated around 32°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rain and Strong Winds (4/28/25)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting wet conditions in a few areas and also strong winds.

