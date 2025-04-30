Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rain Showers and Cooler Temps (4/30/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
A cooler day is in store as a cold front continues to trek across the area through midday with rain showers. There is another chance (40-70%) of showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. The gloomy weather won’t last long with a warming and dry trend this weekend! #wywx
Temperatures in Casper will be cloudy and rainy throughout the day and evening. The high today will hover around 48°, with the low this evening estimated
around 34°.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly wet conditions in and around the city.
Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting wet conditions in multiple areas.
